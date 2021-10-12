Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.