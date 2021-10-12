Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $823.08.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $695.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $772.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,360,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 133.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

