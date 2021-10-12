Geode Capital Management LLC Has $331.37 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 838,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $331,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

