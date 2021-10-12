Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,423 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of M&T Bank worth $340,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 113,937 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.99.

MTB stock opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average of $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

