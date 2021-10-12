Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 11,352 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,263,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Zendesk worth $1,625,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zendesk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Zendesk by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zendesk by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zendesk by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,929,148 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

