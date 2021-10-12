Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,850 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 139.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

