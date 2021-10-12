Bridgewater Associates LP Has $8.31 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

