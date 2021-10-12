Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $986,000 Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 129.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,460,615 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.