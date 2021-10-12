Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $948,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after buying an additional 265,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

CBT stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

