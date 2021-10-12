Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $920,000 in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Denny’s by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 55.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.