Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Terreno Realty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Terreno Realty by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Terreno Realty by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.