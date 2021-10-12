Rune Price Hits $188.31 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Rune has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $68,539.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $188.31 or 0.00329883 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00057258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00119496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.50 or 1.00051993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.22 or 0.05870708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

