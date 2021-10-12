Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,914,909 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.62% of CenterPoint Energy worth $1,689,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

