Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,841,277 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $1,882,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,770,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,013,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.