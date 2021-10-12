Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 29th

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 130.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

