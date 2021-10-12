Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.02 on October 25th

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE HMY opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

