Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.02 on October 25th

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
NYSE HMY opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
