WPP plc (LON:WPP) Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50

WPP plc (LON:WPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WPP stock opened at GBX 982 ($12.83) on Tuesday. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 980.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 973.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03.

WPP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

