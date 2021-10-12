GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

