Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

VRDN opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,531,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $11,376,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,745,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.