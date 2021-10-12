Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

