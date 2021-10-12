Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $604,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,896,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.