Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
NASDAQ CASS opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $48.55.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.