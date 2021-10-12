Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Hold Rating at SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 682,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 636.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 460,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

