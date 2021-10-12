Barclays Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €142.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.38 ($158.09).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €117.14 ($137.81) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €123.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.58. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €135.62 ($159.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

