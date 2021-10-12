Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 357,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.40% of Diamondback Energy worth $1,938,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 609,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $47,591,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.