ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,066,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.