Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Globant worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $267.95 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.87 and its 200 day moving average is $246.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

