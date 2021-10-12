Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $64,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,248.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in 8X8 by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $568,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $67,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.