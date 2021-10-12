Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 54,441 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Visteon were worth $51,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.56. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

