Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

