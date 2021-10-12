Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,365 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

