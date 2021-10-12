Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 72.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gartner by 103.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $301.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

