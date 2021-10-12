Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $403.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

