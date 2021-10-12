United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $342.91 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.42. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

