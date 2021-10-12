Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price at $46.99

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.99.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock.

CFLT stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $81,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $70,553,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

