Brokerages Set eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT at $59.50

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

EXPI opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $601,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,221,980. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

