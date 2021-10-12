Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 316.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,995 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

