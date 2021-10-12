91,328 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

