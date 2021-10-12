The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

