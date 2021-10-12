98,936 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 13.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Fortis by 1.3% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,423,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Fortis by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 231.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

