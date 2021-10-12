KeyCorp Weighs in on STERIS plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $9.85 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of STE opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

