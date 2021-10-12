AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,500 Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,928,000 after acquiring an additional 987,056 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,854,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 789,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.