Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,114,739 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Toll Brothers worth $359,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

