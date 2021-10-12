Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 19,824.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

