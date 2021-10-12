Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,659,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHB stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.