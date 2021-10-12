SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Position Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 9,622.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 184,798 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.84. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

