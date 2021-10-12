iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 21,155.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the period.

Shares of SDG stock opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61.

