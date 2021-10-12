Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5,273.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $53,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.58, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.