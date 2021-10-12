Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26,500.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $264.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

