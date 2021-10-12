Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 18,312.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,785 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,598,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,598,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day moving average of $183.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

