Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 107.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $20,244,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after acquiring an additional 432,861 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 787,836 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $2,592,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $14,343,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

